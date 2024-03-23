Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Lifted to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.83) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

SYBX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Synlogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded Synlogic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Synlogic

Synlogic Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Synlogic

Synlogic stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99. Synlogic has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $10.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,155 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

(Get Free Report)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.