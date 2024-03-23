T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $184.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMUS. KeyCorp dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.07.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.2 %

TMUS stock opened at $160.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.95. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 13,872 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total value of $2,223,265.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,201,458.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,360,003 shares of company stock valued at $873,224,477. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Softbank Group CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,435,452,000 after acquiring an additional 874,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,338,708,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,576,332,000 after acquiring an additional 104,490 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after acquiring an additional 693,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.