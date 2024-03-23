TD Cowen Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TD Cowen reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $102.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.05.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $90.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.33. The company has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,508 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile



Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

