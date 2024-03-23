Team (NYSE:TISI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Price Performance

Team stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.84. Team has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $32,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,510,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,453,451.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 32,374 shares of company stock worth $188,060 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Team

Team Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TISI. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter worth $48,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Team by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Team in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

