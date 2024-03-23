TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Shares Down 5%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.98. 1,841,688 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 753% from the average session volume of 215,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

TechnoPro Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46.

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a temporary staffing and contract work company in Japan and internationally. It operates through R&D Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Domestic and Other Businesses, and Overseas Businesses segments. The company provides engineer dispatch and contract services in technical fields, such as electronics, embedded control, IT networks, business applications, system maintenance and operation, and biochemistry for various industries including automobiles and auto parts, industrial machinery and equipment, information and communication equipment, electrical and electronic equipment, IT, semiconductors, energy, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

Featured Articles

