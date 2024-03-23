Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.29

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 5079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.
Telecom Italia Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
About Telecom Italia
Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Italia
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.