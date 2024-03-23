Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TME. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 3.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

TME stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.80. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,633,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,986,000 after buying an additional 6,088,504 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

