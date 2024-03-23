Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Decreased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $170.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,580,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,103,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.22 and its 200-day moving average is $224.35. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $544.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

