Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Stock Price Up 1%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 1,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 34,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

Tgs Asa Stock Down 2.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99.

Tgs Asa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.0924 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09. Tgs Asa’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

