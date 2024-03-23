The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.72.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZEK. B. Riley raised their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $49.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99. AZEK has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 62.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.92.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $483,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,444 shares in the company, valued at $45,697,740.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $467,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares in the company, valued at $8,457,075.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,444 shares in the company, valued at $45,697,740.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,431 shares of company stock worth $6,212,712 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AZEK by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of AZEK by 4.1% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AZEK by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of AZEK by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

