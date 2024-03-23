The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,117 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BNS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,904. The company has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.03. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $51.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average is $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.7843 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.77%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

