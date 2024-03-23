The Ensign Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

The Ensign Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. The Ensign Group has a payout ratio of 4.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.0 %

ENSG opened at $123.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.50 and a 200-day moving average of $108.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $980.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $6,844,775.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 155,703 shares in the company, valued at $18,380,739.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $718,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $6,844,775.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 155,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,380,739.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,782 shares of company stock worth $10,048,943. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Natixis acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 117.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

