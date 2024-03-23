The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,029 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 238,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after purchasing an additional 87,682 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.47. The stock had a trading volume of 661,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,102. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.35. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

