The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Cut by Independent Investors Inc.

Independent Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.9% of Independent Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,853,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 30,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $161.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

