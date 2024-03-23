The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.70. 2,557,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,602. The firm has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.11. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $207.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.39.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

