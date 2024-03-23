The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,263.50

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,263.50 ($16.09) and last traded at GBX 1,258.50 ($16.02), with a volume of 729135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,227 ($15.62).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.35) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6,307.50, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,196.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,107.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.16) per share. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9,500.00%.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Sangeeta Anand bought 1,000 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,208 ($15.38) per share, with a total value of £12,080 ($15,378.74). 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

