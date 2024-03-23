TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

Shares of TXMD opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.72.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 8.6% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 455,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 20,995 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 369,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Further Reading

