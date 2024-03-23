Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $506.57 million and $7.55 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0781 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00083685 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00020686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00017612 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008200 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,489,800,246 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

