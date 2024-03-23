Third Point Investors USD (LON:TPOU) Trading 1.6% Higher

Third Point Investors USD (LON:TPOU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22.20 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22.15 ($0.28). 39,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 53,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.80 ($0.28).

Third Point Investors USD Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.36 million, a P/E ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.39, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a current ratio of 13.81.

About Third Point Investors USD

(Get Free Report)

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Investors USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Investors USD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.