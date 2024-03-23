Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.50 and last traded at $64.00. Approximately 427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.80.

Thomasville Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.96.

About Thomasville Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans, as well as wealth management and mobile banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomasville Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomasville Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.