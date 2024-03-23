Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 11,690,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 21,830,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Tilray Stock Up 18.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Transactions at Tilray

In related news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,149.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 53,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilray Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tilray by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

