Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TF opened at C$7.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 145.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.89. The company has a market cap of C$644.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.24. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$5.74 and a one year high of C$8.30.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$29.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.49 million. Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 75.87% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.743295 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a C$9.90 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Timbercreek Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TF

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.