Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Titan Machinery Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $538.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.40. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.99 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TITN. TheStreet cut shares of Titan Machinery from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TITN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,172,000 after buying an additional 32,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,884,000 after buying an additional 53,507 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Titan Machinery by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 524,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after buying an additional 97,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Titan Machinery by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after buying an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.