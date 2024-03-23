Toro (NYSE:TTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Toro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Toro stock opened at $90.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.31.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In other news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,467 shares of company stock worth $681,046. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 24.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Toro by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 130,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Toro by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Toro by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,675,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,308,000 after acquiring an additional 61,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,155,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

