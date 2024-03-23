Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) vs. Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Critical Contrast

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) and Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tri Pointe Homes and Smith Douglas Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tri Pointe Homes 0 1 4 0 2.80 Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17

Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus price target of $38.20, indicating a potential upside of 4.00%. Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus price target of $27.70, indicating a potential downside of 9.92%. Given Tri Pointe Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tri Pointe Homes is more favorable than Smith Douglas Homes.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

97.6% of Tri Pointe Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Tri Pointe Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tri Pointe Homes and Smith Douglas Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tri Pointe Homes 9.37% 11.75% 7.12% Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tri Pointe Homes and Smith Douglas Homes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tri Pointe Homes $3.67 billion 0.96 $343.70 million $3.45 10.65 Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tri Pointe Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

Summary

Tri Pointe Homes beats Smith Douglas Homes on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia. It operates active selling communities, and owned or controlled lots. The company sells its homes through own sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. It provides financial services, such as mortgage financing, title and escrow, and property and casualty insurance agency services. The company was formerly known as TRI Pointe Group, Inc. and changed its name to Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. in January 2021. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.