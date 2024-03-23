Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Triumph Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

TGI stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $17.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.96 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Triumph Group will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $104,616.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,081.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Triumph Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,414,000 after buying an additional 110,375 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 278,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Triumph Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 85,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 338,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 175,717 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

