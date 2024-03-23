TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Trading Up 0.3%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.59 and last traded at $32.59. Approximately 231 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Get TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (FEBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.