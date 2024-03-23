Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for APA (NASDAQ:APA)

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut APA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.56.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 3.27. APA has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that APA will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in APA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

