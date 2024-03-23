TSP Capital Management Group LLC Buys 177,350 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,350 shares during the quarter. Stratasys comprises approximately 2.1% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.62% of Stratasys worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Stratasys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Stratasys by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Stratasys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Stratasys by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Price Performance

Shares of SSYS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 185,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,286. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SSYS

Stratasys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.