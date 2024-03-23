TSP Capital Management Group LLC Reduces Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 248,388 shares during the quarter. Western Union comprises approximately 0.8% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 63,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 23,489 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $748,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $693,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.72. 2,500,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,308,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Union

In related news, Director Timothy P. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at $722,234.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

