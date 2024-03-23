TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 5,407 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,916 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the period. América Móvil makes up 4.0% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter worth approximately $4,247,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 15.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 874,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after buying an additional 117,008 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the second quarter worth $5,111,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 15,541,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $269,184,000 after purchasing an additional 424,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

NYSE:AMX traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,086. The firm has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $23.07.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.18%. Research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

