TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 574 Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 1.9% during the third quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,787,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

Barings Corporate Investors Trading Down 2.2 %

MCI stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 31,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,295. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $19.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.