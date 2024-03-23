Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Given a C$2.48 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$2.48 price target on Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tudor Gold Trading Down 3.3 %

TUD opened at C$0.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$198.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.28. Tudor Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.80 and a 52 week high of C$1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Tudor Gold alerts:

Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Tudor Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Tudor Gold Company Profile

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tudor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tudor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.