Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in AT&T by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 36,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 35,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 634,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 482,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 39,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $16.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

