Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Invests $222,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 355 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,260 shares of company stock worth $20,667,475. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $643.74 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $671.01. The company has a market capitalization of $180.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $643.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.