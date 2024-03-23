Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 296.6% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen stock opened at $276.17 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

