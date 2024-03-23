Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,711 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $80.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.48. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Argus increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.28.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

