Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,922 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $80.23. 8,872,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,481,520. The firm has a market cap of $166.60 billion, a PE ratio of 93.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UBER. BTIG Research raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.28.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

