UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $29.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PATH. Scotiabank increased their price objective on UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.44.

UiPath stock opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. UiPath has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $27.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.14 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,784,110 over the last ninety days. 31.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 2,005.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

