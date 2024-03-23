United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UAL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Redburn Atlantic cut United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut United Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.93.

United Airlines stock opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after acquiring an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in United Airlines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,693,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,158,000 after purchasing an additional 255,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Airlines by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,491,000 after purchasing an additional 221,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,171,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,958,000 after acquiring an additional 153,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,679,000 after acquiring an additional 885,199 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

