United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Receives $31.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

UCBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $24.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 113.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in United Community Banks by 25.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

