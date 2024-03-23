Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Unity Software alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Unity Software

Unity Software Stock Performance

Unity Software stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.44.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,162,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,652,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $102,014.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 397,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,905,662.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,162,832 shares in the company, valued at $44,652,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,293 shares of company stock worth $11,219,158. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.