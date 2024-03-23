Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Universal Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

ULH stock opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $945.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.30 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

