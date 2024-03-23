US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

USFD has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded US Foods from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded US Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.42.

USFD stock opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $34.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in US Foods by 36.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 2.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in US Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

