VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.25

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 475798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.64%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

