Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $7.10

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.10, but opened at $7.53. Valneva shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 2,893 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research note on Thursday.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 1st quarter worth $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
