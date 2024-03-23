VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.22

VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.22 and traded as high as $23.69. VanEck Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 9,890 shares traded.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23.

Get VanEck Green Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Green Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $235,000.

About VanEck Green Bond ETF

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.