VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Up 3.2%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $228.58 and last traded at $228.42. 3,649,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 9,122,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.29.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.