VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.69 and last traded at $21.42. 23,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 17,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 1,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000.

About VanEck Social Sentiment ETF

The VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds 75 US-listed firms with the most positive investor sentiment online. The fund uses a proprietary AI model to select and weight stocks. BUZZ was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

