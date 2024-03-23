Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.90. The company had a trading volume of 297,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,910. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.53 and a 200 day moving average of $120.61. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $104.71 and a 1 year high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

